Photos 2: Commemoration Ceremony for Commander Alireza Afshar Held in Tehran

The memorial service for Brigadier General Alireza Afshar was held on Monday, October 20, 2025, at Imam Sadegh Grand Mosque in Palestine Square, Tehran. The ceremony was attended by a group of military commanders, national and military officials, comrades of the martyr, and citizens of Tehran. The event honored the memory of this prominent commander of the Sacred Defense era and one of the founding figures of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.