Army Chief: Iran adopts new strategies after lessons from 12-day war

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Army Chief, Major General Amir Hatami, says the military has implemented new strategies to counter potential threats, drawing on critical lessons learned from the Israeli-imposed 12-day war in June.

Speaking on Monday during a meeting with members of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission in Tehran, Hatami said, “The 12-day war taught us lessons equal to 12 years. Based on those lessons, we have adopted new approaches for confronting any kind of threat.”

According to IRNA, the top commander emphasized that the global balance of power is increasingly being shaped by force rather than diplomacy. “We are facing a world today in which certain powers seek global domination under the slogan of ‘peace through strength,’ which in reality means ruling the world by force,” he said, noting that diplomatic channels have become “weaker than ever before.”

Hatami cited Israeli aggression against Gaza, Iran, Syria, Lebanon, and Qatar as clear examples of this “logic of coercion.” He asserted that, in line with the guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the only effective way to confront such hostility is “to become strong and powerful.”

Meanwhile, Ebrahim Azizi, head of the parliamentary commission, reaffirmed the legislature’s commitment to strengthening Iran’s defense and deterrence capabilities. “All pillars of the Islamic system are obliged to make power generation their primary goal,” Azizi said, pledging continued parliamentary support through legislation and budget allocations.

