Iran’s Army Commander pledges vigilance, decisive response to threats

28 September 2025 - 21:03
Major General Amir Hatami, Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, emphasized the nation’s constant vigilance against potential threats and reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ readiness to respond decisively to any hostile actions.

Speaking in Tehran on Saturday, Hatami highlighted the strategic role of the military in safeguarding Iran’s independence, territorial integrity, and the system of the Islamic Republic. He described the nation’s military preparedness as permanent and invaluable, warning that any misstep by adversaries would be met with a forceful response.

According to IRNA, referring to the Israeli-imposed attacks on Iranian soil in mid-June, Hatami praised the insight, resilience, and commitment of the Iranian people. He asserted that, if circumstances demand, the nation is prepared to mobilize once again with the same sense of responsibility and determination.

