Army Commander vows crushing response to any aggression

Major General Amir Hatami, the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, says that Iran’s military will respond with increased force to any aggressor, noting the Armed Forces stand ready to punish foes with a regret-inducing response.

On the occasion of Defense Industry Day, Major General Amir Hatami issued a message on Friday.

He said that Iran’s military stands ready to decisively punish hostile acts, highlighting the nation’s rapid advancements in both soft and hard power defensive capabilities, particularly in light of experiences like the Iraqi imposed war on Iran (1980s).

The top commander emphasized Iran’s self-reliance in defense, despite sanctions, and its commitment to national security, independence without seeking foreign permission.

The military official affirmed the Armed Forces’ readiness to respond forcefully to any aggressor, backed by the Ministry of Defense, and to continue advancing defense capabilities, leveraging national resources to defend Iran’s interests.

The synergy between the army and defense ministry remains central to Iran’s security strategy, he said.