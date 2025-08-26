Iran’s Armed Forces vow stronger response to threats, reaffirm support for administration

AhlulBayt News Agency: The General Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces has reaffirmed support for the administration, pledging to confront any threats against the Islamic Republic with greater force than before.

In a statement released on Monday, on the occasion of the Administration Week, the General Staff praised the “tireless and dedicated efforts” of President Masoud Pezeshkian and his cabinet in serving the people and advancing the objectives of the Islamic Revolution.

It also emphasized unity between the country’s Armed Forces, administration, and nation as the key factor in overcoming challenges.

“The Armed Forces assure that with strengthened sacred unity, empathy, and synergy with the people and the officials of the country, especially the president, they will deal with any threats from the enemies of the country and the Islamic Revolution more forcefully than before, and will make the enemies of Iran and Iranians regret their actions forever,” the statement read.

The Armed Forces also expressed gratitude for the guidance of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, pledging to continue enhancing Iran’s defensive and deterrent capabilities.

“By following the commands and directives of the Leader, the Armed Forces will dedicate all their efforts to defending the interests of the nation and the dear Iran, the country’s territorial integrity, and the essence of the Islamic Republic,” it said.

The statement rejected attempts by the “system of arrogance” to sow discord through “false portrayals and distortion of realities,” stressing that the Iranian people remain united and vigilant in the face of enemy plots.

It singled out US leaders and the “ignorant prime minister of the usurping and child-killing Zionist regime,” chiding them for seeking to exploit divisions after their “defeat in the 12-day imposed war.”

Israel launched the large-scale assaults against Iran on June 13. Washington later joined the Israeli war and bombed three of Iran’s main nuclear facilities on the pretext of preventing Iran from what it claimed to be developing nuclear weapons. The war was halted on June 24 after Israel was forced to cease its aggression unilaterally.

The Armed Forces also warned that “any attempts at sowing division and discord from any platform will undoubtedly amount to playing in the field of the Zionists and the United States.”

Concluding the message, the General Staff appreciated the Iranian people for their support and vowed unwavering defense of the nation.

With unity and coordination, it declared, the Armed Forces will confront any adventurism and threat with decisiveness and more crushingly than before.

