Pres. Pezeshkian: Israeli regime reveals “vile nature” in attack on Yemeni officials

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the Israeli regime once again revealed its vile nature by attacking Yemen and assassinating Yemeni officials.

In a message on Sunday, the President offered condolences on the martyrdom of Yemen’s Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Nasser al-Rahwi, saying that Israel’s terrorist crime once again revealed the vile and criminal nature of the Zionist entity.

He also urged the international community to act immediately to stop the lawlessness and aggression of the Israeli regime, which now poses the greatest threat to peace, law, ethics, and humanity.

The Yemeni government confirmed on Saturday the martyrdom of Ahmed Ghaleb al-Rahawi, the prime minister, and a number of his ministers in the Israeli regime's airstrikes on Thursday.

..................

End/ 257