Iran, China Presidents express readiness to expand mutual ties

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Chinese President Xi Jinping underscored their commitment to enhancing cooperation and the potential for future collaboration, particularly in the context of the 25-year comprehensive cooperation agreement.

During the meeting in Beijing on Tuesday, President Pezeshkian conveyed warm greetings from the Supreme Leader of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and praised China's chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), noting its significant achievements. He expressed Iran's support for President Xi's initiative on global governance reform.

The president emphasized Iran's readiness to continue collaboration to elevate bilateral relations to their fullest potential. He criticized the United States for its unilateral policies, which allow for aggression against various countries without restraint.

Stressing that China can count on Iran as a strong and determined friend and ally, President Pezeshkian articulated the Islamic Republic's fundamental goal of establishing and strengthening peace and security in the region. He called for an end to oppression and unilateralism, advocating for a world governed by law and equal relations among nations rather than force and imposition.

The Iranian president reiterated Tehran's commitment to expanding comprehensive relations and cooperation with China, expressing readiness to implement all provisions of the 25-year agreement. He highlighted opportunities for collaboration in building high-speed rail lines and major highways, noting the strong potential for partnership in these areas.

President Xi Jinping responded positively, expressing China's eagerness to develop future relations with Iran. He emphasized the importance of accelerating the implementation of previous agreements made during their discussions in Kazan, Russia, reaffirming Beijing's readiness to expand cooperation across various sectors.

Xi described attack on Iran as a clear violation of international principles and legal norms, asserting that force is never a solution to problems. He reiterated that Iran is a strategic partner and that both nations should work closely to strengthen the SCO in the face of unilateralism.

Furthermore, the Chinese president affirmed his country's commitment to justice and fairness, recognizing Iran's legitimate rights to peaceful nuclear energy. He noted that despite US sanctions and those from Western countries, China has created conditions for continued cooperation and is prepared to expand the win-win relations in all areas, particularly in transportation.

He also emphasized that all countries of the world must be respected, and that China supports efforts to establish peace and stability in the region.

