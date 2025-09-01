Imam Khamenei congratulates victory of U21 volleyball team in world

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution congratulated the Iranian nation over the victory of the U21 national volleyball team in the world championship on Sunday.

"You brought joy to the nation. Thank you all very much," Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said in a message on Sunday evening.

Iran won the world title for the second time in a row after beating Italy 3-1 (15-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-14) at the 2025 FIVB Volleyball Men’s U21 World Championship on Sunday.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also offered congratulations to the nation from China on Sunday in a message.

Pezeshkian arrived in Tianjin, China, to attend the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit on Sunday.