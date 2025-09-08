Imam Khamenei: Way to confront Zionist regime's crimes isn't closed

AhlulBayt News Agency: Imam Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, met with the president and members of the cabinet on September 7, 2025, at Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, in a meeting with the president and members of the cabinet, referred to the staggering crimes and atrocities committed by the despised Zionist regime, emphasizing: “Although these crimes are carried out with the support of powers such as the US, the path to confronting this situation is not closed. Opposing countries –both Islamic and non-Islamic countries today, but especially Islamic countries – must completely sever their commercial ties with the Zionist regime. They should even cut off political relations as well and isolate the regime.”

He described the Zionist regime as the most isolated and despised regime in the world and added: “One of the main tenets of Iran's diplomacy must be to urge other governments to first and foremost cut off their commercial relations, and secondly, their political relations with the Zionist regime.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, expressing appreciation to the president, officials, and active staff of the government—especially those departments that truly demonstrated selflessness during the twelve-day Imposed War—praised the president’s “motivation,” “spirit,” and “diligence.” He further noted: “Mr. Pezeshkian’s highly productive trip to China brought potential economic and political opportunities that must be followed up.”

Imam Khamenei stressed that far more serious measures in the economic sphere and for the livelihood of the people are necessary, emphasizing: “In addressing these issues, one should not wait for external developments. Of course, everyone has responsibilities in this regard, but these must be carried out with motivation, resolve, hope, and a spirit of effort and diligence, in order to overcome the “neither war nor peace” condition that the enemy seeks to impose, as this situation poses harm and danger to the country.”

He described the strengthening of national power and dignity as a duty of governments, adding: “The most important of these elements are the spirit, motivation, unity, and hope of the nation, which must be fostered and reinforced both in words and in action, while preventing any weakening of them.”

The Leader called the realization of Islamic goals, teachings, and laws the foundation of the system, stating: “Imam [ Khomeini] emphasized these principles from the very beginning, and anyone claiming otherwise is contrary to his words.”

Expressing satisfaction with the possibility of achieving consensus within the country, Imam Khamenei added:” The unity, cooperation, and collaboration of the heads of the three branches of government are commendable, yet the decision-making and policy-forming bodies must also actively participate in this process.”

He further emphasized the importance of the people’s livelihood, stating: “In this regard, measures should be taken so that the public can obtain around ten essential commodities without concern over price increases.”

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, referring to factors that have led to the decline in oil production, such as outdated methods and equipment, added: “Utilize the knowledge of young graduates to address these challenges and bring about transformation in oil production and extraction. Furthermore, greater activity is required in the field of oil exports, and the customer base must be diversified and expanded.”

At the beginning of the meeting, the president, in a report on the main programs and activities of the government over the past year, referred to significant understandings and agreements reached by the Islamic Republic with countries such as Russia, China, Iraq, Turkey, and Eurasian countries, adding: “Both sides are determined to implement what has been agreed upon on paper.”

The president highlighted the government’s focus on developing vital infrastructure, emphasizing the completion of key corridors, ports, and highways. He stressed the importance of completing the Zahedan–Chabahar railway by the end of the year and noted: “One of the remarkable aspects of the recent Imposed War was the extensive activity of truck drivers in transporting goods from the ports.”

