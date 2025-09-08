Head of AhlulBayt Assembly in Iraq meets with Diyala's scholars, figures (+Photos)

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojjat al-Islam Sayyed Muhammad Reza Al-Ayoub, head of the representative office of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Iraq, traveled to Diyala province in the east of the country with Ayatollah

Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini, representative of the Supreme Leader in Iraq.

During the trip, the head of the representative office of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly in Iraq met with the representative of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Diyala province and a group of officials, political and cultural figures, and tribal sheikhs of the province.



Hojjat al-Islam Sayyed Muhammad Reza Al-Ayoub also participated in the celebration of the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) held by Sunni scholars in the city of Baqubah, the capital of Diyala province.

