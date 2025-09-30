Grand Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani Extends Condolences to Grand Ayatollah Sistani

Ahlulbayt News Agency: Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani has offered condolences to Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani on the passing of his honorable wife.

In a message issued on Saturday, Ayatollah Nouri Hamedani expressed his sympathy to Ayatollah Sistani and his family, praying for divine mercy, forgiveness, and companionship with God’s saints for the deceased.

He also prayed for the continued success and health of Ayatollah Sistani under the care of Imam al-Mahdi (may Allah hasten his reappearance).

The message was dated 6 Rabi' al-Thani 1447 and issued from the holy city of Qom.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani, based in Najaf, Iraq, is regarded as one of the most prominent Shia authorities in the Islamic world.



His guidance and positions on religious and social matters have had a wide-reaching impact across Muslim communities.



Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani, a senior cleric in Qom, is also among the leading Shia scholars, known for his religious teachings and statements on key regional and international issues.



