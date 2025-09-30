Director of Iran's Seminaries offers condolences demise of Grand Ayatollah Sistani's wife

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Director of Seminaries, conveyed his condolences to Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Sistani following the passing of his honorable and pious wife.

In his message, Ayatollah Arafi expressed sympathy to the Grand Marja’, the Holy House, the Shirazi House, and affiliated families, praying for divine mercy and exalted status for the late lady.

“I ask Allah Almighty to elevate the position of that noble Alawi lady, to reunite her with the Pure and Holy Lady Fatima (PBUH), and to bestow health, honor, patience, and lasting reward upon the survivors,” the message read.

Ayatollah Arafi further wished Grand Ayatollah Sistani health and safety in this time of sorrow.

