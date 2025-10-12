Director of Iran’s seminaries highlights Pakistan’s key role in shaping Islamic world’s future

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Alireza Arafi, Director of Iran’s seminaries, has called on Pakistan to assume a leading role in shaping the future of the Islamic world, emphasizing its strategic position and religious depth.

Speaking in a meeting with Senator Raja Nasser Abbas Jafari, Chairman of Pakistan’s Muslim Unity Council, Ayatollah Arafi described Pakistan as “a great Islamic and Shiite pole” capable of advancing the cause of rational discourse and pure revolutionary Islam.

He highlighted the need to expand scientific, academic, and seminary cooperation between Iran and Pakistan, urging Muslim scholars to enter the university arena “with Islamic logic and revolutionary power” to establish institutions that are both intellectually strong and socially transformative.

Ayatollah Arafi also referred to Iran’s Artificial Intelligence and Islamic Sciences Megaproject, noting that more than 50 seminary and university experts are working together on innovative projects that could serve as a model for other Muslim countries, including Pakistan.

He stressed the importance of training interdisciplinary elites from both Shia and Sunni backgrounds under an Islamic framework, calling it “the greatest work in the field of cadre building and intellectual streamlining.”

Pointing to the extensive scholarly output of the Qom Seminary—thousands of works in politics, economics, and social sciences—Ayatollah Arafi encouraged Pakistani scholars to draw on these resources and strengthen ties with Iran’s leading seminary centers.

Underscoring Pakistan’s key position in regional and Islamic developments, he stated:

“There is no day or night that I do not think about Pakistan’s issues. This country can play a decisive role in the future of the Islamic world, and every effort to strengthen this position is valuable.”

Ayatollah Arafi also lauded Pakistan’s stance on Gaza and support for the Resistance Front, noting that despite Islamabad’s ties with the United States, “its position reflects the will of its people and the influence of revolutionary movements.”

