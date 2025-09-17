Nahj al-balagha; A book of transformation, Women Seminarians Key to New Civilization: Ayatollah Arafi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Ali Reza Arafi, director of Iran’s seminaries, described Nahj al-Balagha as a transformative and revolutionary book, urging women seminaries to establish a dedicated program to deepen understanding of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through its teachings. He emphasized that the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution has stressed the importance of studying Nahj al-Balagha.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the start of the academic year for Jamiat Al-Zahra Seminary (PBUH) and the Center for the Management of Women Seminaries, held on September 15, in the Islamic Awakening Hall in Qom, Ayatollah Arafi also commemorated the anniversary of Hazrat Masoumeh’s (PBUH) arrival in Qom.

“The light of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the first torch of guidance illuminating all worlds. His presence brought Sharia into civilization, shaping a new world, and his radiant light will mark its culmination,” Arafi said.

Highlighting the significance of Nahj al-Balagha, he noted that the book reflects the personality of the Prophet (PBUH) through the eloquent words of Imam Ali (PBUH) in over 40 instances, forming a profound cognitive system for understanding the Prophet’s character.

Ayatollah Arafi called on women seminaries to prioritize promoting familiarity with the Prophet (PBUH) by leveraging Nahj al-Balagha, underscoring its role in shaping a new civilizational framework led by women seminarians.

