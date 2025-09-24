Book “Women in Islam” Published in Tanzania

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): With the efforts of the Cultural Services and Publications Department of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly, the book “Women in Islam” by the late Allameh Tabatabaei has been translated into Swahili and published in Tanzania.

The work provides a review of the Islamic and Quranic perspectives on the status and rights of women while addressing certain misconceptions in this field. At the outset, the author examines the social position of women among various nations and communities, before highlighting the transformations introduced by Islam in its view of women and comparing these with Western approaches.

The book further discusses the issue of marriage, analyzing subjects such as male authority over women and polygamy. Another section elaborates on the reasons behind each of the Prophet Muhammad’s (p.b.u.h) marriages. It also examines the differences between Islamic rulings on inheritance for men and women, providing justifications for these distinctions.

Subsequent sections outline the social position of women in Islam and defend the Islamic ruling on temporary marriage. The concluding chapter features forty questions along with their answers on various topics related to women.

