Bangladeshi Scholar: Quran and Ahlul Bayt (A.S) Are Guiding Sources for Humanity’s Salvation

Speaking to Hawzah News Agency, he said that adherence to both leads mankind away from misguidance, towards justice, and ultimately to true salvation.

He explained that throughout history, prophets were sent to guide people from ignorance to faith and knowledge, culminating in the mission of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who left behind two precious legacies: the Quran and his Ahlul Bayt. “The Qur’an is a comprehensive and eternal divine program, while the Ahlul Bayt are its true interpreters and practical exemplars,” he noted.

Citing the Prophet’s well-known saying, “I leave behind two weighty trusts: the Book of Allah and my Ahlul Bayt. If you hold on to both, you will never go astray” (Sahih Muslim; Tirmidhi), he stressed that Quranic understanding without the guidance of the Ahlul Bayt remains incomplete.

Quoting Imam Ali (AS), he highlighted that the Quran contains knowledge of the past and future, but requires the Ahlul Bayt to explain its meaning. He described the Quran and the Ahlul Bayt as “two rivers flowing together towards salvation,” where the Quran sets principles and the Ahlul Bayt embody them in practice—such as Imam Ali’s insistence on justice during his rule.

In light of growing materialism, injustice, and false ideologies in today’s world, Hussain argued that only by returning to the joint guidance of the Quran and Ahlul Bayt can humanity build an ethical and just society. “Together they are not only theoretical sources of guidance but also a practical model for constructing a moral and just community,” he concluded.