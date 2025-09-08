Bangladeshi Scholar calls for promoting Islamic solidarity in face of challenges

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Bangladeshi scholar has called for continued efforts to promote solidarity in the world of Islam stressing Islamic unity as key to overcome challenges across Muslim world.

Maulana Mohi-ul-Haq, speaking at the fifth webinar of the 39th Islamic Unity Conference, expressed optimism about cultural and social cooperation between Iran and Bangladesh.



The cleric stated that Islam emphasized that Muslims possess great knowledge, which they are spreading across the world.



He underlined the responsibility of Muslims to remain united in order to strengthen their global position and uphold Islamic values.





The Bangladeshi hailed the solidarity of Iranian nation saying that must be set as an example for other Muslim communities.



He said this unity demonstrates the strength and resilience of the Islamic nation when it stands together.





He further noted that the cultural and social cooperation between Iran and Bangladesh can enhance mutual understanding and contribute to strengthening ties among Muslim countries.





Maulana Mohi-ul-Haq concluded by calling for continued efforts to promote solidarity and cooperation in the Muslim world, affirming that unity remains the key to overcoming challenges and achieving progress for the entire Islamic Ummah.



/129