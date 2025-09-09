Bangladeshi Shia Spreading Message of Unity, Procession Celebrates Birth Anniversary of Prophet (PBUH) + Photos

AhlulBayt News Agency: The event was jointly organized by Anjuman-e-Panjatani, Khulna, and Jamiat-e-Muhibbeen Ahl al-Bayt Bangladesh.

The procession began at 9 a.m. from Khulna Royal Square, moved through Fakirghat intersection, and concluded at Dakbangla intersection. Scholars, students, youth, and ordinary citizens from both Shia and Sunni communities across Khulna participated in the gathering.

Following the procession, a rally was held where key religious leaders delivered speeches. Director of the Islamic Education Center, Syed Ibrahim Khalil Rajavi, stated, “The Messenger of Allah (PBUH) is a mercy for all humanity. The unity and brotherhood of the Ummah lie in following his example.”

Ibrahim Fayzullah, President of Jamiat-e-Muhibbeen Ahl al-Bayt Bangladesh, emphasized the importance of overcoming sectarian divides. He said, “Islam grows stronger through unity. Shia and Sunni alike must unite under the banner of the beloved Prophet (PBUH).”

The procession was marked by the strong enthusiasm of young participants. Slogans such as “Naray-e-Risalat – Ya Rasulullah (PBUH)” and “Welcome to the Beloved Prophet (PBUH)” echoed through the city streets.

The event concluded with calls for Islamic brotherhood, communal harmony, and a renewed commitment to the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).