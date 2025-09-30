Photos: Bangladesh Imamia Ulama Society hold meeting in Dhaka

AhlulBayt News Agency: A general meeting of the Bangladesh Imamia Ulama Society was held at its central office in Dhaka. In this, the general members of the council discussed the organization's activities, future plans and recent relevant religious-social issues. The participants of the meeting emphasized the importance of unity, education and social responsibility and expressed their determination to play a more effective role in the coming days.
30 September 2025 - 10:07
News ID: 1733130
Source: Abna24
