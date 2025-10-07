We Are and Will Be with Shahidul Alam and Gaza – Bangladesh Chief Advisor

In his statement posted on social media platform X Dr. Muhammad Yunus while praising the courage and resilience of Activist Shahidul Alam, recalled his 107-day imprisonment in 2018 for speaking out against injustice under the Hasina government. He wrote: “He stands today as a shining embodiment of the unyielding spirit of Bangladesh,”.

He added: As I declared before the United Nations General Assembly last month, “the indifference to human pain is destroying the progress humanity has built through decades of struggle.

Statement of the Chief Adviser



We are closely monitoring the status and safety of those participating in the historic flotilla for Gaza, especially world-renowned photographer and human rights activist Shahidul Alam.



Shahidul has approached this mission with the same courage,… — Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh (@ChiefAdviserGoB) October 4, 2025

He criticizes the ongoing massacre in Gaza and wrote: Nowhere is this tragedy more visible than in Gaza. Children are dying of hunger. Civilians are being killed without distinction. Entire neighborhoods, including hospitals and schools, are being wiped from the map.”

In the end the Chief Advisor of Bangladesh government Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus expressed his full support to Palestinian cause and the flotilla activists specially Shahidul Alam writing: We stand with Shahidul Alam and with Gaza — now and forever.