Photos: Friendly Meeting Between Representative of Iran’s Supreme Leader and Shia Scholars of Bangladesh

AhlulBayt News Agency: A warm meeting took place between the representative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hujjatul Islam wal Muslimeen Seyyed Mahdi Alizadeh Musavi, and Shia scholars of Bangladesh. The meeting focused on the need of promoting the teachings of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.), strengthening the unity of the Muslim Ummah, and highlighting the active role of scholars in serving humanity and society.