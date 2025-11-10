Home News Service Pictures Photos: Martyrdom of Lady Fatima at Hossaini Dalan Imambara of Dhaka, Bangladesh 10 November 2025 - 13:00 News ID: 1748839 Source: Abna24 related Bangladesh: North South University student jailed after Quran desecration sparks public fury Iranian Envoy Meets District , Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladeshi activist Details Torture by Israeli Forces after Gaza Flotilla Detention Photos: Bangladesh Imamia Ulama Society hold meeting in Dhaka Canada: New Southern Manitoba city cemetery, mosque helping Muslims feel more at home Book on Imam Khamenei’s speeches translated into Bengali Photos: "New Islamic Civilization" Conference held in Bangladesh with presence of SG of AhlulBayt World Assembly Photos: Martyrdom ceremony of Lady Fatima Al-Zahra in Dhaka, Bangladesh Photos: Fatimiya food distribution by al-Hujjat Foundation in Dhaka, Bangladesh Symbolic funeral ceremony held for Yahya Sinwar in Dhaka, Bangladesh
Your Comment