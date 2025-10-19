Iranian Envoy Meets District , Ameer of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami

AhlulBayt News Agency: The meeting took place on Friday morning at the Teesta Abosor Hall Room in Dalia, in a cordial and friendly atmosphere.

During the meeting, Principal Mawlana Abdus Sattar highlighted Jamaat-e-Islami’s positive role in Bangladesh’s democratic movements and noted that the party’s elected representatives in previous parliaments had made constructive contributions to national development and policymaking.

Both sides discussed various issues of mutual interest, expressing optimism that the friendly relations between Iran and Bangladesh would continue to strengthen in the future.

In the discussion, Principal Sattar proposed cooperation in several key areas, including esttablishment of industrial enterprises in Domar and Dimla, expansion of bilateral trade and transportation, improvement of healthcare and education sectors and enhancement of electricity and agricultural irrigation facilities

Later, Principal Sattar accompanied Ambassador Mansour Chavoshi to visit the Teesta Barrage area, Thanakhanda Road, and other local infrastructure development sites.

Following the visit, Ambassador Chavoshi assured continued Iranian cooperation in the development of northern Bangladesh, particularly in the Teesta river reconstruction and rehabilitation project, as well as initiatives to enhance the economic well-being of people in the Domar-Dimla region.

Among others present were Prof Mawlana Kazi Habibur Rahman, Nayeb-e-Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami Dimla Upazila, Rokonuazzaman Bokul, Upazila Secretary, and several local elite.