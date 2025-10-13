Iran reaffirms full support for Palestine

AhlulBayt News Agency: The chairman of the Committee for the Support of the Islamic Revolution of the Palestinian People, Hujjat al-Islams Mohammad-Hassan Akhtari, says that Iran has supported the Palestinian people with all its strength and will continue to do so.

Hujjat al-Islam Akhtari made the remarks at the 8th International Conference in Solidarity with Palestinian Children and Youth held at the International Conference Center in Tehran on Sunday.

Referring to the humiliating ceasefire agreement imposed on the Israeli regime, he said that after two years, all of the regime’s false claims and deceptions aimed at misleading the global community have been exposed.

He said that the Israeli regime is facing the most extensive global hatred and isolation, adding that the regime has suffered irreparable losses and disgraceful military defeats, losing many of its military capabilities.

Hujjat al-Islams Akhtari highlighted the ongoing and steadfast support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the Palestinian people and all resistance groups, emphasizing that Iran has delivered an unforgettable lesson to the Israeli regime through its missile strikes.

He further noted that Iran will continue to support Palestine with all its strength, expressing hope that this conference, with the cooperation of over thirty participating countries, would develop practical strategies to support the Palestinian people and their resistance.

The 8th International Conference in Solidarity with Palestinian Children and Youth began in Tehran, Iran’s capital, on Sunday morning with over 100 participants from 32 countries.

The event is held to commemorate Mohammed al-Durrah, a young Palestinian boy, killed by Israeli forces in 2000.

The international event features attendees from various countries, including Palestine, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Lebanon, Turkiye, Bangladesh, Tunisia, Serbia, Malaysia, and Zimbabwe, among others.

