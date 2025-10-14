5 Killed in Pakistan During Anti-Western Demonstration

AhlulBayt News Agency: At least five people lost their lives and dozens were injured when Pakistani security forces launched a clearance operation in Lahore targeting demonstrators demanding the expulsion of US and Western envoys over their unwavering support for Israel.

On Monday, authorities conducted a “dispersal operation” in Muridke, a town north of Lahore, where more than 7,000 Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters had assembled as part of their march toward Islamabad.

According to police, TLP activists engaged in violent acts including stone throwing, wielding spiked batons, and using petrol bombs. They also allegedly opened indiscriminate fire, causing casualties among both civilians and law enforcement.

The police confirmed that one officer and four civilians were killed in the clashes. Additionally, 48 security personnel and eight civilians sustained injuries, and several protesters were taken into custody.

The confrontation followed the breakdown of negotiations between the TLP and the Pakistani government on Sunday.

TLP began its protest march in Lahore on Thursday, aiming to reach the US embassy in Islamabad. In response, authorities blocked major roads connecting the two cities.

The group has a history of organizing violent demonstrations and frequently calls on the government to expel US and Western diplomats.

Initially, TLP stated that the protest was aimed at opposing the US-mediated Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Although Pakistan has officially endorsed the ceasefire, which follows two years of Israeli military aggression in Gaza, TLP later clarified that its protest was a gesture of solidarity with the Palestinian people. /129