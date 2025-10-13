MWM Holds ‘Martyrs of Resistance Conference’ on Martyrdom Anniversary of Hassan Nasrallah

The event was held at Britto Road, Soldier Bazaar, where a large number of people from Karachi and nearby areas gathered to pay tribute to the martyr.

The conference began with the recitation of the Holy Quran by Maulana Nisar Firdousi, followed by Muhammad Abu Talib, who praised the Prophet’s family through a naat. Children also participated by singing a patriotic anthem together. In addition, Ahmed Raza Nasiri presented an emotional anthem of martyrdom in his soulful voice.

Several political and religious figures addressed the gathering, lighting the different aspects of the successful life of Hassan Nasrallah.

The event was hosted by Allama Mubashir Hassan.

Prominent speakers included:

Dr. Meraj-ul-Huda Siddiqui, central leader of Jamaat-e-Islami

Allama Sajjad Hatami, General Secretary, Shia Ulema Council Pakistan (Karachi Division)

Allama Nisar Ahmed Qalandari

Allama Syed Baqar Hussain Zaidi

Allama Asghar Hussain Shahidi

Allama Sadiq Jafri, President of MWM Karachi

Sabir Abu Maryam, head of Palestine Foundation Pakistan

Allama Mukhtar Ahmed Imami

Maulana Ishaq Qiraati

Maulana Hayat Abbas Najafi

Allama Syed Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Vice Chairman, MWM Pakistan

Allama Syed Hassan Zafar Naqvi, central leader of MWM

As a special tribute, Wahdat Youth Karachi Division created a replica of the shrine of Martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah inside the venue. A large number of attendees visited the replica shrine to pay their respects. At the end of the conference, all scholars, speakers, and special guests visited the shrine model to express their love and respect for the martyr.