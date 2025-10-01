Secretary General of MWM: ‘Great Satan Donald Trump’s 20 Point Gaza Proposal is Satanic Trap’”

AhlulBayt News Agency: The well known Pakistani preacher and MWM Pakistan leader, reacting to Trump’s Gaza proposal, said the plan is a diabolical trap that, apart from two or three Islamic countries, ensnares the entire Muslim world.

He said Pakistani rulers, who have already effectively recognized Israel, are now preparing to do so openly through this satanic agenda, thereby signing declarations aimed at the annihilation of the Palestinians.

He added that the purpose of this agreement is not only to give legal cover to the occupation of Palestine but also to permanently legitimize Israel’s occupation of Jerusalem.

He said: This is a betrayal drenched in the blood of millions of Palestinians while the whole Muslim world watches — and, worse, acts as facilitators for the United States and Israel.

Allama Hasan Zafar Naqvi said that in Pakistan, especially by placing Israeli agents on media platforms, efforts are being made to manufacture public opinion in favor of Israel.

Under such grave circumstances, he lamented, except for two or three parties, almost all political and religious groups have adopted a criminal silence. History, he warned, will never forgive such a great betrayal. Those betraying Palestine today will become symbols of disgrace and humiliation tomorrow.

He further warned that the Great Satan and its stooges are preparing to stoke sectarianism again in Pakistan to achieve their aims. If the ulema of Islam do not raise their voices today and stand up against the filthy designs of the US and Israel, then each one will face consequences in turn.

He concluded that the Supreme Leader has already raised his voice and the proof is complete; this is not the time to sit at home but the time to stand in the field and respond to the indictment.