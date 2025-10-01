Unveiling of Book in Cairo to Mark First Martyrdom Anniversary of Hassan Nasrallah in Cairo

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the occasion of the first martyrdom anniversary of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in Cairo, a cultural conference was held, and a book titled "Al-Fikr Al-Istratiji fi Madrasat Al-Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah" (Seyyed Nasrallah’s Strategic Thoughts) was released. This book is written by Egyptian researcher and political analyst Ihab Shawky and published by Ali Abdul Hameed, the head of Markaz Al-Hijara Al-Arabiya.

People attending the event expressed deep respect and appreciation for Martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and paid tribute to his historic role. The speakers said that although his martyrdom and the sacrifices in Lebanon, Gaza, and Yemen have caused sadness and grief, they have also increased faith in the strength and success of the resistance.

A minute of silence was observed during the event as a symbol of unity and solidarity following the call of the Lebanese resistance. Most speakers compared Martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah’s role to the great Arab leader Gamal Abdel Nasser, calling him a guide for the Ummah, a revolutionary personality, and a source of inspiration for the Arab people.

In his speech, Ali Abdul Hameed emphasized promoting a culture of resistance, learning lessons from past mistakes, and the need for unity instead of sectarianism. He thanked Iran and Hezbollah for filling the void in the Ummah and keeping Abdel Nasser’s revolutionary ideas alive.

The book’s author, Ihab Shawky, stated that the current situation is a strategic attack against the Islamic Ummah under the slogan of "Greater Israel," which can only be countered with a broad strategic approach. He clarified that this thinking forms the basis of the book, which highlights Seyyed Nasrallah’s strategic ideas—ideas that transformed Hezbollah from a local armed group into a powerful regional force.

Speakers at the event criticized the differences within the Ummah and stressed the urgent need to unite around the core of resistance. They called the conflict in Yemen decisive for supporting Gaza and securing the Islamic world.

The book’s publisher announced that it was published at a modest price on the anniversary so that it could reach a wide audience.

The author dedicated this book to Hezbollah and Jamiat al-Muqawamat, stating that the main goal is to highlight Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah’s intellectual, organizational, and strategic aspects.