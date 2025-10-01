Iran marks first martyrdom anniversary of IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The first martyrdom anniversary of Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan was commemorated on Tuesday at the Hosseiniyah of Fatemeh al-Zahra (SA) in Tehran.

According to Mehr, the ceremony was attended by senior state and military officials, including Brigadier General Hassanzadeh, commander of the Tehran IRGC, as well as families of martyrs and Nilforoushan’s former comrades-in-arms.

Brigadier General Nilforoushan, who served as the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ deputy chief for operations, was martyred on September 28 in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut. He was killed alongside Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in the attack.

The Israeli regime launched heavy airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh, leaving dozens dead and injured. Hezbollah later confirmed in a statement that its leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, was among those martyred in the strike.

