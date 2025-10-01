Home News Service Pictures Photos: Holding over 100 memorial ceremonies for Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in Iraq 1 October 2025 - 12:51 News ID: 1733650 Source: Abna24 related Unveiling of Book in Cairo to Mark First Martyrdom Anniversary of Hassan Nasrallah in Cairo Sunni Scholar: Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah; A Shining Product of Imam Khomeini’s School of Thought Iran marks first martyrdom anniversary of IRGC commander Abbas Nilforoushan Sayed Nasrallah passed torch of resistance to leader of Yemen 'Abdul Malik al-Houthi' Kashmiri Youth Recite Quran to Mark Martyrdom Anniversary of Sayyed Nasrallah Sunni Cleric: Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah؛ From Battlefield Commander to Architect of Regional Resistance Iran to hold commemoration ceremony for Sayyed Nasrallah Cartoon: The Shining Pearl of Lebanon "Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah" Photo: Final image of Sayyed Nasrallah before his martyrdom, inside military operations room
Your Comment