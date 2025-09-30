Iran to hold commemoration ceremony for Sayyed Nasrallah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran is preparing to host nationwide ceremonies for the first anniversary of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s martyrdom on Thursday.

The nationwide ceremonies, coordinated by relevant authorities, will honor the legacy and memory of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the late Hezbollah chief who was martyred in an Israeli strike on the suburbs of Beirut a year ago.

The event in Tehran is scheduled to begin at 16:00 at iconic Imam Hossein (AS) Square.

Similar commemoration ceremonies will also take place across the country on Thursday.

