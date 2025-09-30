Supreme Leader’s Message: Victory Awaits the Patient, Resistance Must Stand Firm

AhlulBayt News Agency: The message of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was conveyed to the people of Lebanon, Palestine, and supporters of the resistance on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safi al-Din. The message emphasized steadfastness on the path of resistance, assuring that victory belongs to the patient, as promised by Almighty God.

Ayatollah Mohsen Araki, representative of the Iranian Supreme Leader, delivered the message at a commemoration ceremony, extending greetings on behalf of the Supreme Leader to the people of Lebanon, Palestine, and all resistance movements. He paid tribute to the martyrs of the resistance, particularly Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, describing him as a symbol of honor and sacrifice for the Muslim Ummah.

Ayatollah Araki stressed that the Supreme Leader’s message to the resistance is clear: “Be assured that victory is near. The people of Palestine and the Islamic resistance should remain steadfast, for Gaza will be victorious and the Zionist regime will face inevitable defeat.”

He underlined that the Qom Seminary, the Islamic Ummah, and all free nations stand by the resistance front, adding: “The children of resistance will continue the path until the complete liberation of Palestine and the return of al-Quds to its rightful owners.”

The ceremony concluded with prayers for divine assistance, the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks, and victory for the Islamic nation against oppression.



