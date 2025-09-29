Ayatollah Fazel Lankarani: Nasrallah spent lifetime on defending human dignity

AhlulBayt News Agency: A member of the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom has hailed the slain leader of Hezbollah resistance movement as a perfect manifestation of pious warrior who dedicated his life to defending human dignity.

Ayatollah Mohammad Javad Fazel Lankarani, made the remarks at a ceremony to commemorate the late leader of Hezbollah resistance movement held on his first martyrdom anniversary in IranThe professor of theological studies, referring to the distinguished position of Martyr Nasrallah, said: "The leader of the resistance, in all aspects of his life, sought pure obedience to God Almighty, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the infallible Imams (AS). "



The senior cleric continued: "Martyr Nasrallah was, in the truest sense of the word, a perfect example of a loyal and faithful warrior who dedicated his entire life to defending Islam, human dignity, and the honor of the Islamic nation. Under his leadership, the Islamic resistance was able to play a decisive role against the Zionist regime and its supporters, and today his blood is a bright beacon for continuing this path."



Ayatollah Fazel Lankarani concluded, "The memory and name of the leader of the resistance martyrs will remain eternal not only in Lebanon but throughout the Islamic world, and future generations must follow their path."



/129