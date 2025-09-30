“We will not lay down our arms,” say Hezbollah officials

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior Hezbollah official has reaffirmed that the movement will not disarm, stressing its role as a national resistance force rather than a sectarian group.

Mahmoud Qamati, Deputy Chairman of Hezbollah’s Political Council, said: “We declare that we are a national resistance, and anyone who categorizes this resistance as belonging to a group, sectarian, or religious framework is mistaken.”

According to Iran Press, he emphasized that Hezbollah plays a central role in defending Lebanon and safeguarding its national security, adding that “the resistance of Lebanon and Palestine constitutes the first line of defense for Arab national security.”

Qamati reiterated that Hezbollah would never relinquish its weapons and urged unity among all Lebanese factions to strengthen collective resistance against Israeli ambitions.

His comments echoed earlier remarks by Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, who vowed: “We will never leave the battlefields and will not lay down our arms,”

highlighting the group’s readiness to confront Israeli threats.

Qassem also criticized recent remarks by U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, accusing Washington of seeking to disarm Hezbollah while withholding serious support for the Lebanese army to face Israel. He urged the Lebanese government to defend national sovereignty and allocate sufficient resources to block Israeli advances.

