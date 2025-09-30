Modi Welcomed Trump’s Plan of Gaza Peace

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a post on Social media platform X PM Modi expresses his support for this initiative and hopes that can bring peace to Gaza.

He posted “It provides a viable pathway to long-term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israel people”

We welcome President Donald J. Trump’s announcement of a comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict. It provides a viable pathway to long term and sustainable peace, security and development for the Palestinian and Israeli people, as also for the larger West Asian region. We… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2025

It is noted that U.S president Donald Trump has proposed a 20 points comprehensive plane for Gaza peace that has agreed by Israeli Pm Netanyahu also.

The plan called immediate ceasefire, release of all Israeli’s captured by Hamas, opening of the way for humanitarian aids and protection of civilians from both side.

Israel PM has accepted this plan, but questions remain about its implementation on the ground. Given Israel has bad habits of violation of deals, and history has shown the regime was never faithful of peace deals.

However the surprising thing about this plan is that it has not been presented to Hamas, nor has it been discussed with them. Hamas's reaction to this plan is still awaited.