Trump presents plan to end war in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: US President Donald Trump has presented a 20-point peace proposal for Gaza that he said would end Israel’s war there following two years of genocide.

Hamas said on Monday it has not reviewed Trump's peace plan on the ceasefire in Gaza yet, but its declared points are close to the Israeli vision.

Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, ongoing since October 2023, has so far killed nearly 66,005 Palestinians and left more than 167,000 injured.

Israel's killing spree in Gaza continued on Monday as Trump met with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House and discussed the prospects for an end to the war in Gaza.

Trump said that “we’re beyond very close” after he revealed his plan, which includes an immediate halt to all military operations in Gaza.

He explained the peace plan he had presented to the Muslim and Arab leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

Trump said the plan includes the release of all Israeli captives within 48 hours, demilitarization of Gaza and a phased withdrawal of the Israeli forces from Gaza.

The process will be overseen by a Board of Peace headed by leaders from the Arab world, Israel and the US.

Trump also referred to the clear opposition of the Israeli prime minister to Palestinian statehood.

He emphasized his full support for Tel Aviv, saying he would continue the campaign to make the occupied al-Quds the Israeli capital.

He called Monday a “historic day for peace.” Netanyahu praised Trump and expressed his support for the plan to end the war in Gaza.

Trump said he was “hearing that Hamas wants to get this done too.”

