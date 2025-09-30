Trump Gaza plan to ignite entire region, fuel more conflicts: Al-Nakhalah

AhlulBayt News Agency: Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) dismissed Trump's plan to end Gaza war, calling it “nothing but a full American-Israeli agreement.”

Al-Nakhalah stressed that the announcement reflected “the Israeli position in its most precise details” and constituted “a recipe for the continuation of aggression against the Palestinian people.”

He warned that the proposal amounted to “an attempt to impose new realities through the US after the occupation failed to achieve them through successive wars.”

The Islamic Jihad leader further cautioned that the so-called agreement was “a ready-made recipe to ignite the entire region and fuel further conflicts.”

The White House had presented the proposal on Monday evening, saying that if both parties agree to this proposal, the war will end immediately.

Mediation efforts led by Qatar and Egypt remain ongoing, with Hamas yet to issue a formal stance, while the resistance maintains that any deal must address the root causes of the war, including the siege and occupation.

