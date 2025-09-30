Israeli officials slam Netanyahu for apologizing to Qatar

AhlulBayt News Agency: Many Israeli officials, including far-right ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, have slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for apologizing to Qatar over Tel Aviv’s attacks on Hamas’s leadership in the Persian Gulf state earlier this month.

The apology reportedly took place during a meeting between Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump, when the Israeli prime minister called his Qatari counterpart, saying Tel Aviv “regrets” the airstrikes.

In a post on X, on Monday, Ben-Gvir rehashed the regime’s and its allies’ so-called designation of Hamas as a “terrorist organization,” calling Qatar “a state that supports terrorism.”

He rather called the attacks “important, just, and supremely moral,” and said, “It is very good that it happened.”

The September 9 attacks claimed the lives of at least five senior Hamas officials based in the Qatari capital Doha as well as a Qatari security officer. They came as the Palestinian resistance group’s representatives were partaking in efforts aimed at ending the regime’s October 2023-present war of genocide on the Gaza Strip.

Smotrich said the prime minister had staged a “groveling apology” that was a “disgrace.” According to Israeli daily The Jerusalem Post, Smotrich had issued Netanyahu a number of “redlines” before the latter was to join the meeting with Trump.

Former Israeli minister for military affairs and foreign minister Avigdor Liberman, who heads the far-right Yisrael Beytenu party, called the apology “unbelievable.”

He faulted Doha’s having refused to condemn Hamas’ historic resistance operation against the occupied territories on October 7, 2023, which led to the capture of hundreds of Israelis, including a reported number of 25 troops.

The regime used the operation as a pretext to launch the war that has so far killed nearly 66,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

According to Lieberman, however, Netanyah has to rather apologize to the regime’s settlers for failing to prevent the resistance operation.

Reserve major general and current politician Yair Golan, meanwhile, called Netanyahu “weak and compromised.”

During the call, Netanyahu reportedly “assured” the Qatari official that Tel Aviv would refuse to repeat such attacks. Observers have called the pledge hardly reliable given the decades-long history of the regime’s resorting to deadly aggression at will to advance its expansionist goals.

.....................

End/ 257