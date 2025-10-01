UN urges immediate, permanent ceasefire in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations has reiterated its call for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, along with unrestricted humanitarian access to the besieged territory.

According to IRNA, UN Deputy Spokesperson Farhan Haq emphasized on Monday that it is “crucial that all parties commit to the agreement and its implementation.”

He quoted Secretary-General António Guterres as stressing that the international community’s top priority must be to ease the immense suffering inflicted by the ongoing war.

....................

End/ 257