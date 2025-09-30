https://en.abna24.com/xjKQz30 September 2025 - 18:30 News ID 1733108 News Service Video Home News Service Video Video: Rights of oppressed people of Gaza in Quran 30 September 2025 - 18:30 News ID: 1733108 Source: Abna24 Tags Gaza Quran related NRC Chief warns of global “indifference” to Gaza crisis Gaza death toll from Israeli aggression rises to 66,055 Al-Quds Brigades declare control of “Quadcopter” aircraft in central Gaza Strip Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza continues its work despite approach of occupation vehicles Video: Thousands demonstrate in Berlin in support of Gaza
Your Comment