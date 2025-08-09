  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Video

Video: Key Milestones in Jihadi Path of Martyr Commander Major General 'Mohammad Saeed Izadi'

9 August 2025 - 13:22
News ID: 1715627
Source: Almanar
Video: Key Milestones in Jihadi Path of Martyr Commander Major General 'Mohammad Saeed Izadi'

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha