Video: Chants of “Labbayk Ya Hussain” Echo from Thousands of Iraqi Fans Against Saudi Team

Recently, during the match between the national football teams of Saudi Arabia and Iraq, some Saudi spectators made disgraceful insults toward Imam Aba Abdillah al-Hussain (peace be upon him) and the lovers of AhlulBayt (peace be upon them), sparking a wave of anger and outrage. Now, in the match between Al-Shorta Club and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad Club, thousands of Iraqi fans present in the stadium collectively chanted “Labbayk Ya Hussain” as a resounding response to the brazen insult.