Video: Chants of “Labbayk Ya Hussain” Echo from Thousands of Iraqi Fans Against Saudi Team

21 October 2025 - 13:32
News ID: 1741115
Source: Abna24
Recently, during the match between the national football teams of Saudi Arabia and Iraq, some Saudi spectators made disgraceful insults toward Imam Aba Abdillah al-Hussain (peace be upon him) and the lovers of AhlulBayt (peace be upon them), sparking a wave of anger and outrage. Now, in the match between Al-Shorta Club and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad Club, thousands of Iraqi fans present in the stadium collectively chanted “Labbayk Ya Hussain” as a resounding response to the brazen insult.

