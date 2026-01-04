US Vice President Admits Oil Motive Behind Military Action Against Venezuela

AhlulBayt News Agency: US Vice President JD Vance has openly acknowledged that Washington’s military action against Venezuela is driven by the country’s vast oil resources, stating that “the stolen oil must be returned to the United States.”

According to IRNA, in a post published on his X account on Saturday, Vance claimed that the US president had offered several opportunities to de-escalate tensions but insisted that drug trafficking must be halted and Venezuela’s oil resources reclaimed by Washington.

“Maduro is the latest individual to learn that President Trump means exactly what he says,” Vance wrote.

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan government announced in a statement on Saturday that US forces carried out military strikes on the capital, Caracas, as well as the provinces of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira.

In response, Iran’s Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the United States’ military aggression against Venezuela, denouncing the attacks as a blatant violation of the country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The ministry said the assault constitutes a clear breach of regional and international peace and security.

