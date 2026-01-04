Iran strongly condemns US military aggression against Venezuela

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the United States’ military aggression against Venezuela and the blatant violation of the country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying that the attack represents a flagrant violation of regional and international peace and security.

The ministry issued a statement on Saturday after the US struck positions in the capital, Caracas, and as well as the states of Miranda, Aragua, and La Guaira earlier in the day, according to a statement by the Venezuelan government.

“The US military attack on Venezuela constitutes a clear violation of the fundamental principles of the United Nations Charter and the basic rules of international law, particularly Article 2, Paragraph 4 of the Charter, which prohibits the use of force. It is a textbook example of an “act of aggression” that must be explicitly condemned immediately by the United Nations and by all states concerned with upholding the rule of law, peace, and international security,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry further said that the US military aggression against an independent UN member state represents a flagrant violation of regional and international peace and security, warning that the consequences of the action would affect the entire international system and further expose the UN Charter-based order to erosion and destruction.

While recalling Venezuela’s inherent right to defend its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and right to self-determination, the ministry underscored the legal and moral responsibility of all states and international organizations, especially the United Nations and its Security Council, to immediately halt the unlawful US aggression against Venezuela.

It emphasized the necessity of taking measures to hold accountable the designers and perpetrators of the crimes committed during this military aggression.

