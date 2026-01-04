True colors of US revealed after abduction of Venezuelan President Maduro: Ansarullah official

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior official from Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement says the true nature of the US government further came to light after President Donald Trump announced that the United States had carried out a “large-scale military strike” against Venezuela and abducted President Nicolas Maduro.

Nasruddin Amer, deputy director of the media bureau of the movement, made the remarks in a post published on his Telegram channel on Saturday night.

He said the uncensored image of the US as a horrifying and terrorist country was particularly revealed following its aggressive military attack on Venezuela.

“No matter how much America would try to burnish its image, such attempts are futile, as the international community recognizes it as a crook.

“The world public opinion is thoroughly shocked by the brazenness and insolence of US crimes,” the high-ranking Ansarullah official noted.

Amer emphasized that the talk about the US fight against maritime drug trafficking in Latin America is as ridiculous as its purported anti-terror campaign.

“Reality has shown that the US is the root cause of terrorism. It is relatively the chief player in global drug trafficking, and even uses the matter as a weapon to perpetrate atrocities against countries and nations,” he stated.

The New York Times is reporting that at least 40 people died in US strikes on Venezuela.

An unnamed Venezuelan official was cited discussing the findings of preliminary assessments. According to The Times, the casualties from the US air strike include both civilians and military members. The strike reportedly targeted a three-storey residential building in the Catia La Mar neighborhood, situated in a disadvantaged coastal area to the west of the Caracas airport.

One of the individuals who tragically lost their life in the incident was an 80-year-old woman named Rosa Gonzalez, along with her family. Additionally, there was another person who sustained injuries as a result of the strike.

The US president had been consistently making threats about launching ground strikes against drug cartels operating in the Latin American region, with a particular focus on Venezuela.

During a recent interview on Thursday, President Maduro expressed Venezuela's willingness to engage in negotiations with the US. The purpose of the negotiations was to address the issue of drug trafficking.

Maduro emphasized in the interview that the United States is actively working to overthrow his government and take control of Venezuela's vast oil reserves. He highlighted that these efforts are being carried out through prolonged sanctions and a military pressure campaign orchestrated by Washington.

