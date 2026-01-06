Iran Condemns US “Act of Aggression” Against Venezuela at UN Security Council

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani has announced that the kidnapping of the elected President and First Lady of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela by the US is a gross violation of international law, including the principles related to the immunity and dignity of persons granted to heads of state and government based on international law, and is considered a serious attack on the principle of sovereign equality of states.

Iravani made the remarks at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the US attack on Venezuela.

He said that the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns in the strongest possible terms the US military attack on the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The full text of statement by Ambassador Iravani at the UNSC emergency meeting is as follows:

Statement by H.E. Mr. Amir Saeid Iravani

Ambassador and Permanent Representative

of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations

Before the UNSC Emergency Meeting

New York, 5 January 2025

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

Thank you, Mr. President, for convening this emergency and important meeting.

We acknowledge the presence of the Under-Secretary-General, Ms. DiCarlo, at this meeting, and extend our special appreciation to Professor Jeffrey Sachs for his informative and insightful briefing and valuable contribution.

At the outset, I would like to extend my warm congratulations to Somalia on its assumption of the presidency of the Security Council for this month. I also wish to warmly congratulate the newly elected members of the Council—Bahrain, Colombia, the Republic of the Congo, Latvia, and Liberia—on their election.

Mr. President,

The Islamic Republic of Iran would like to associate itself with the statement delivered by Eritrea on behalf of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations and wishes to make the following remarks in its national capacity.

First, the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns, in the strongest possible terms, the military attack carried out by the United States of America against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. This illegal act constitutes State terrorism, a manifest violation of the Charter of the United Nations— particularly Article 2(4) and 2(7)—and of peremptory norms of international law and amounts to an internationally wrongful act and a full-fledged act of aggression. Such military aggression against an independent Member State of the United Nations establishes a serious breach of regional and international peace and security, with far-reaching consequences for the international system as a whole.

Second, the abduction of the democratically elected President and the First Lady of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela by the United States constitutes a flagrant violation of customary international law, including the principles of the inviolability of the immunities accorded to Heads of State and Government under international law, and represents a grave assault on the sovereign equality of States. The Islamic Republic of Iran recalls Venezuela’s inherent right to self-defense and underscores the legal responsibility of the United Nations, in particular the Security Council, to take immediate measures to halt this unlawful aggression and to ensure accountability for all those responsible. Iran also reaffirms its full support for the people and the legitimately elected Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Third, the United States is openly seeking to substitute its domestic law for international law and the Charter of the United Nations. This represents a serious warning to the international community and to all Member States. Such unlawful conduct strikes at the very foundations of the Charter-based international legal order and establishes a dangerous precedent that must be categorically and unequivocally rejected. The so-called declared US policy of “peace through strength” prescribes the law of the jungle and the rule of force instead of the rule of law, and, if tolerated and normalized, would render the collective security system established by the Charter ineffective and devoid of purpose.

Fourth, the continued inaction and paralysis of the Security Council in the face of explicit threats and acts of aggression by the United States have fostered a dangerous climate of impunity. It has emboldened the United States to persist in unlawful conduct that poses a grave threat to regional and international peace and security. In recent days, the President of the United States has repeatedly issued public threats of the use of force against the Islamic Republic of Iran, in manifest violation of Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations. At the same time, the United States is shedding crocodile tears for the Iranian people and hypocritically claims to support them while maintaining a well-documented record of intervention, the use of force, and the imposition of unlawful unilateral coercive measures against Iran. This includes its direct political, military, and operational support and involvement for the Israeli regime’s unlawful joint war of aggression against Iran between 13 and 24 June 2025, which resulted in loss of civilian life, attacks on civilian infrastructure, and serious violations of the fundamental human rights of the Iranian people. The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its inherent right to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security, and to protect its people against any foreign interference. The United States of America will bear full responsibility for any consequences arising from its unlawful threats and any ensuing escalation.

Finally, we unequivocally reject the baseless allegation and unwarranted reference made against Iran by the representative of the United States at this meeting. The facts on the ground are clear, speak loudly for themselves, and cannot be concealed by political rhetoric or manufactured narratives.

I thank you, Mr. President.

....................

End/ 257