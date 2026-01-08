Bahraini Authorities Arrest Prominent Eulogy Reciter Abbas al‑Ghasrah

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the context of ongoing organized campaigns targeting Bahraini citizens for their religious beliefs and practices, the Al‑Khalifa regime has arrested Abbas al‑Ghasrah, a well‑known eulogy reciter of the AhlulBayt (AS).

Authorities announced that al‑Ghasrah’s detention was linked to his participation in a mourning ceremony in the village of Diraz commemorating the demise anniversary of Hazrat Zaynab (s.a.).

Observers say the move reflects the government’s insistence on intensifying restrictions against religious freedoms, turning rituals guaranteed under international and human rights conventions into grounds for prosecution and arrest.

Security agencies in Bahrain continue to pursue policies aimed at silencing voices and suppressing any public expression of religious observance. Analysts describe this as a sustained effort to pressure citizens into submission and discourage them from adhering to their identity and fundamental rights.

Such measures have increasingly placed Bahrain’s record on religious freedom under scrutiny from international human rights organizations and advocacy groups.

