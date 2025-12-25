Sheikh Isa Qassim calls for immediate release of Bahraini opposition figure Hassan Mushaima

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Isa Qassim, the spiritual leader of Bahrain’s Shia community, stressed the dangerous deterioration of the health condition of Hassan Mushaima, a prominent imprisoned opposition figure, and declared that the current situation necessitates his immediate release and an end to his detention.

In a statement, Sheikh Isa Qassim affirmed that the arrest and imprisonment of Hassan Mushaima was solely due to his demand for the legitimate rights of the Bahraini people, describing the measure as a clear and reprehensible act of injustice by the authorities.

Reiterating his call for Mushaima’s immediate release, Sheikh Isa Qassim also demanded the full freedom of all prisoners of conscience and political figures who remain behind bars because of their national positions.

He further warned against the continuation of policies of pressure and restriction, emphasizing that such practices seriously endanger the lives of imprisoned political leaders and symbols.

