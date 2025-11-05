Ayatollah Isa Qassim: Pressure, oppression of governments on people widens gap between them

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, a prominent Bahraini scholar, said: “There is no government that increases its pressure on the people it rules, magnifies its oppression, and ignores their religious, human, and civil rights, unless the gap between the government and the people widens.”

He emphasized that such actions increase tension in the relationship between the government and the people, turning their lives into constant worry, mutual fear, and a burning hell, and leading the country’s fate to ruin and its structures to destruction.

Ayatollah Qassim asked in a post on the social network “X”: “O oppressive governments, where is your reason, wisdom, and insight?”

