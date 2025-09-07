Ayatollah Isa Qassem: Normalization with Israel is betrayal of faith, nation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ayatollah Isa Qassem, leader of the Islamic Movement of Bahrain, described normalizing relations with the Zionist regime as surrender to the “Greater Israel project” and a grave betrayal of the nation, religion, and values.

In a statement issued on September 5, 2025, he warned that both overt and covert normalization constitutes real support for the enemy and serious participation in its efforts to weaken the nation. He called it the most heinous act of betrayal on the fronts of normalization and severance from faith, honor, and dignity.

Ayatollah Qassem emphasized that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s statements, along with Israel’s aggressive policies in coordination with the United States, reveal the regime’s ambitions for comprehensive regional hegemony under the Greater Israel framework. He stressed that this threat affects every Arab and Islamic land and challenges loyal leaders across the region.

He concluded by praying for national unity and divine guidance, calling on the Islamic nation to stand united in jihad to repel aggression, protect religion, defend land and interests, and achieve honor and victory.

